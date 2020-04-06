News updates from Hindustan Times: Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown

China reported 30 new cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Sunday, including five locally transmitted infections, even as nine of the 13 administrative districts of virus-hit Wuhan city were declared ‘low-risk areas’ signifying a gradual return to normalcy, officials said.Read more.

Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?

Curbs on movement and commercial activity could be relaxed first in districts with no coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, officials in multiple states have said, offering some pointers about how a staggered return to normal activity could work after April 15, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. Read more.

2 more soldiers killed, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara

Two more soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives as the force foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in an operation in which five terrorists were killed on Sunday. Read more.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Let’s look at some numbers. The number of Covid-19 cases in the world was 1.25 million on Sunday night, and the number of deaths stood at 68,000. That works out to a fatality rate of around 5%. But, like all aggregates, this number is not representative. Read more.

‘Was it Diwali?’: Sonam Kapoor shocked as firecrackers go off during 9pm 9 min call, Taapsee Pannu says they felt ‘it’s a rave’

As the entire county lit candles on Sunday to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus spread, the bursting of firecrackers in some cities was a matter of surprise. Several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha registered their objection to the same on Twitter. Read more.

Apple donated over 20 million masks, also working on custom face shields: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier today updated the company’s progress on providing medical gear to hospitals. Cook said Apple has so far sourced over 20 million masks globally through its supply chain. Apple is also working on custom face shields for medical works. Read more.

Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Significance and history of the day

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism, and it celebrates the birth anniversary of the 24th Tirthankara Mahavir. It was on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra in 599 BCE or 615 BCE that Mahavir was born, according to the Digambar and Swetambara school of Jainism respectively, in Kundagram. Read more.

Drew McIntyre conquers the ‘Conquerer’ Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar faced a daunting threat in the form of 6’5, 265 pounds Drew McIntyre. The ‘Scottish Psychopath’ is thought to be the next big thing in the WWE and for that to happen, he had to overcome the ‘Beast Incarnate’. Read more.

Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion

India showed her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes initiative as people across the country switched off lights in their homes and came to their balconies with diyas and candles. Read more.