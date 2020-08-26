News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways cite poor progress by contractors, delays on DFC after concerns raised by PMO and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:20 IST

Railways cite poor progress by contractors, delays on DFC after concerns raised by PMO

Following concerns raised by the Prime Minister’s Office over delays in the completion of the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC), Railways has cited “poor progress of work” by contractors and raised concerns over law and order in Uttar Pradesh and delays in construction by Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab governments. Read more

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal

Telecom giant Reliance Jio would be coming up with a cable landing station in West Bengal that would increase the state’s connectivity with European and Asian countries and attract investment, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. Read more

Despite opposition concern, Education ministry moves to conduct NEET, JEE exams

Even as pressure piled from several states and opposition parties about the wisdom to conduct the NEET and JEE exams in September, the Union Education ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) continued working towards what would be the biggest entrance tests to take place during an epidemic. Read more

IPL 2020 | ‘Skipper Virat Kohli can tap into Aaron Finch’s experience’, says RCB director Mike Hesson

Coping with anxiety after the long break due to Covid-19 will be the challenge for players as Royal Challengers Bangalore resume quest for their first IPL title, say head coach Simon Katich and Hesson.Read more

Diljit Dosanjh’s day was made after watching this 62-year-old woman’s bhangra on his song G.O.A.T. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh’s title track from his music album G.O.A.T. seems to be making everyone get up and get their bhangra on. Just a few days ago, a video of a group of women in Switzerland grooving to the song caught the singer and actor’s attention. Read more

Rhea Kapoor uses star power to help small businesses get back on track amid coronavirus pandemic

In late June, Rhea decided to use her star power for the better and launched “The Good Influencer Project” to help those small business who had been affected on account of the coronavirus pandemic, and ensuing lockdown. Read more

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be available on Amazon once again starting August 27

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be on Amazon India at a price of ₹19,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant and ₹21,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB memory variant. Read more