News updates from Hindustan Times: Wholesale inflation falls to 0.33% in September from 1.08% in August and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wholesale inflation falls to 0.33% in September from 1.08% in August

Wholesale prices based inflation eased to 0.33 per cent in September, as against 1.08 per cent in August due to fall in prices of non-food articles, government data showed on Monday. The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.22 per cent in September 2018. Read more.

Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links

Most of the 130-odd people arrested by security agencies in India for suspected ISIS links were inspired by the speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, a top official of the National Investigation Agency Alok Mittal told a conference of anti-terror teams on Monday. Read more.

‘Alliance with BJP is not a compromise, Sena is like the younger brother but will maintain its identity’: Aaditya Thackeray

The grandson of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Aaditya, 29, has deviated from the family tradition of not contesting an election, and is gearing up to fight from the Worli Assembly constituency in southcentral Mumbai. “Our seat-sharing figures only prove our commitment to our shared goals, and our loyalty and friendship. It is not a compromise for the Shiv Sena. We are together... The point is we are brothers,” said Thackeray in an interview to Hindustan Times. Read more.

Delhi air quality dips to poor again

Residents of Delhi woke to a hazy morning on Monday as the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital dipped again to the ‘poor’ category for the fifth day. Date from Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed the overall air quality of Delhi is the higher end of the poor category. Read more.

Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges ahead of beginning of BCCI’s new era

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to be the new BCCI president. However, as things stand right now, it will only be a stint for 10 months at the top for Ganguly after which he will have to go in for a cooling off period from July 2020 under the new rules. Read more.

Karan Johar asks Alia Bhatt about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor says ‘I’d be happiest girl in the world’

Karan Johar, during an event, asked Alia Bhatt about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Before Alia could answer, Kareena chimed in: ”I’ll be the happiest girl in the world.” Alia, trying hard to dodge the question, said: “Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it.” “ Read more.

A treat for your sweet tooth this National Dessert Day

Dessert is derived from the French word ‘desservir’ which means to ‘remove what has been served’. It meant a meal to be served once all other dishes had been cleared from the table. Around 15th century however, it was noticed that a lot of chefs started adding a lot of sugar to their savouries. Celebrated annually on October 14, and popularised as a special American day, National Dessert Day is a day for everyone to satiate their sweet tooth and enjoy the dessert of their choice.See Photos.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:09 IST