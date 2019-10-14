Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:08 IST

Most of the 127-odd people arrested by security agencies in India for suspected ISIS links were inspired by the speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, National Investigation Agency director YC Modi told a conference of anti-terror teams on Monday.

Modi, who outlined the emerging terror challenges before the country at the conference of top police officers, also that the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has expanded its footprints in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:06 IST