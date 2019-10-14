e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links

Modi, who outlined the emerging terror challenges before the country at the conference of top police officers, also that the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has expanded its footprints in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:08 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
New Delhi
Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik reacts during a prayer at a mosque in Melaka, Malaysia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik reacts during a prayer at a mosque in Melaka, Malaysia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
         

Most of the 127-odd people arrested by security agencies in India for suspected ISIS links were inspired by the speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, National Investigation Agency director YC Modi told a conference of anti-terror teams on Monday.

Modi, who outlined the emerging terror challenges before the country at the conference of top police officers, also that the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has expanded its footprints in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:06 IST

tags
top news
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
SC rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts
SC rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle Doodle
don't miss
latest news
India News