Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Modi, who outlined the emerging terror challenges before the country at the conference of top police officers, also that the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has expanded its footprints in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:08 IST
Most of the 127-odd people arrested by security agencies in India for suspected ISIS links were inspired by the speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, National Investigation Agency director YC Modi told a conference of anti-terror teams on Monday.
Modi, who outlined the emerging terror challenges before the country at the conference of top police officers, also that the Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has expanded its footprints in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:06 IST