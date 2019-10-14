Not just Shiv Sena, even Trump talks of sons-of-the-soil: Aaditya Thackeray

mumbai

The grandson of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Aaditya, 29, has deviated from the family tradition of not contesting an election, and is gearing up to fight from the Worli Assembly constituency in south-central Mumbai. Aaditya, who has played a key role in the Sena’s change of stance, insists that the party’s sons-of-the-soil theory, for which it is slammed now, is accepted world over, with leaders such as US President Donald Trump propagating it.

Even though the Shiv Sena is the younger brother in the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it will retain its separate identity, Aaditya Thackeray, the chief of the party’s youth wing, tells Hindustan Times.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

During your initial campaign in Worli, the Shiv Sena was criticised for greeting voters in various languages, including Gujarati and Urdu. Is the Sena now looking beyond Maharashtrian voters?

The Shiv Sena is not moving away from its Marathi voters, or dropping the bhoomiputra (sons-of-the-soil) agenda. Our manifesto, too, speaks about it. The bhoomiputra agenda is now being raised across the country and worldwide, with the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan talking about it. In fact, (American President Donald) Trump speaks about it in the context of his country, and Brexit is happening in England. Worldwide, the importance of protecting rights and livelihood of local people is being accepted. When the Sena helps people, we don’t ask them what language they speak. During my campaigns in Worli, the Shiv Sena addressed voters with salutations not only in Tamil, Telugu or Urdu, as they are our languages, but also addressed voters through our pamphlets in Spanish and French. It means Worli needs to get used to these salutations because it will have the attention of people from all over the world.

In the current political scenario, how does the Sena plan to maintain its identity? The party accepted fewer seats to be in the alliance and even sacrificed some of its strongholds to the BJP.

The Shiv Sena will maintain its identity. Our identity has been strong throughout the past five decades. There have been various waves in politics; we have seen ups and downs. We have faced many speculations about whether the Sena will survive a particular election. Each election is a litmus test for our party, and we have come through. This is primarily because people come through with the Shiv Sena, because their trust lies with Shiv Sena. Our seat-sharing figures only prove our commitment to our shared goals, and our loyalty and friendship. It is not a compromise for the Shiv Sena. We are together. It is like how parents care more for a younger son and sometimes for the elder one. Just like the voters do. The point is we are brothers. We are now the ‘Yuva’, the ‘youth’, the younger brother in the equation. As a party, we have taken a principal stand – we are together (BJP and Shiv Sena) for Maharashtra.

Then why do the two parties have separate manifestos?

Both the parties have evolved over the past five years of being in power, and have had their own experiences of solving problems. If we combined our manifestos, it would be very bulky. This is more comprehensive.

Has the BJP promised the deputy chief ministership for you? What talks have transpired about power sharing?

When the alliance was being declared during the Lok Sabha elections, we spoke about sharing power. I am not running after any post. This is not about chasing a selfish dream, it is about chasing my voters’ dreams. Those who run after a designation, crash. If you want to rise, you have to climb up the stairs. First let us fight the elections. After which, whatever the people desire, will happen. My destiny will take the course of people’s will, if they want me to have a designation.

Why did you decide to contest now? You are the first member of the Thackeray family to enter the electoral process. Do you look at this as a way to strengthen or revive your party’s politics and future?

I am the first Thackeray to contest, but my emotion is the same as any Shiv Sainik contesting elections. If my decision to contest elections helps the party perform better, I will be very happy. But that was not really the thought behind contesting elections. I chose this election because I thought this was the right time for me. Yes, I was interested in elections five years ago too. I was 24. For me, it took nine years to tour Maharashtra, understand issues, interact with society and have my own perception about politics. I now realise that it is 100 per cent about serving the people.

Why did you choose Worli Assembly constituency?

It is believed I chose Worli because it is a secure seat for the Shiv Sena, but in reality, anything can happen in a democracy. If I win, the complexity of working in Worli is appealing to me. Worli is a reflection of the entire Maharashtra. All types of people live here, from chawls, to fishermen to residents of high-rises. There are government offices in Worli, and a large floating population visits to work every day. If I want to show Maharashtra what a model constituency can look like, it will be Worli. And if this area can achieve development, then all of Maharashtra can.

I have formed a team of urban planners, with architects, and students, to give me suggestions on what can be done with Worli. There is an active network on area locality management groups (ALMs) and citizens groups, and I want to work with them. I want to bring tourism to Koliwadas, and maintain and develop open spaces and the promenade.

Sena’s manifesto talks about developing a network of all-weather roads in Maharashtra. This was criticised by the opposition and civil society owing to the state of Mumbai’s roads, maintained by the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). How do you defend Sena’s position?

I was expecting criticism on that front. When we say this, there is a candid admission with it that yes, not all roads are great, but there has to be a joint effort from the state as well to make these roads better. We have been very honest with our manifesto.

There are many ways to look at this. First, if you travel across Maharashtra, then comparatively Mumbai is better and lucky to have better roads than the rest of Maharashtra. I am saying this with a lot of responsibility.

At one place that I visited during my campaign, mud was being rolled, and I was like, ‘Amazing, new road is coming up!’, and then someone told me it was happening because of my visit. That is the fact of Maharashtra. When I say we want all-weather roads, I am talking about concretising roads, and white-topping roads. In Mumbai, and I have been very open about this, where ever there is BMC road work happening, you can put the responsibility on BMC, or on me, or the local elected representatives, or the mayor.

We have always been answerable. And the work is in progress, be it internal roads, Marine Drive, or wherever.

But to make Mumbai’s roads, there is coordination between 42 agencies, which have utilities under the road, 16 agencies such as public works department (PWD), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) that no one has even heard about. So we need to make sure there is some co-ordination between these regulatory bodies, to have better roads.

Can you comment on the opposition’s criticism about ₹10 meals, referring to the Sena’s failed attempt at opening Zunka Bhakar Kendras?

I am glad critics are putting their cynical views in public. In case of the failed scheme, our government had lost power and hence we could not do anything to improve it.

Which problems of Maharashtra are on your priority list?

Maharashtra’s biggest problem is water scarcity in North Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, even Palghar, and Satara. Palghar has BMC dams, but in 60 years, the state has done no work for its locals.

The second problem is that loan waivers have not reached farmers. We are trying to solve that problem, along with making sure farmers get their insurance money.

We want to increase farm produce, which will end the agrarian crisis. There are many ways to do this, including promoting community farming, encourage drip irrigation, and stabilising prices of fertilizers. We must take climate change seriously, and work towards mitigating its impact. There has been no rain in parts of Maharashtra for five or six years, and then suddenly there are floods. We need to come up with solutions for this.

Initiatives you have been very vocal about, such as keeping Mumbai open 24x7, have failed to take off. What can Mumbai expect on that front?

The CM has to sign the 24x7 initiative. Once the election code of conduct is over, he will sign it, and we will implement it. It was delayed, because in a city like Mumbai, there are many concerns, about security, various clearances from the traffic department, police, and law and order. We had to have everything in place before finalising it.

