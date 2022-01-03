News updates from HT: 3 cop attendees to CM Nitish's meet test Covid positive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3 cops among 14 attendees to CM Nitish's Janta Darbar test positive for Covid-19

As many as 14 people, including three police constables, who were set to attend Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar' (people’s court) in Patna on Monday, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

Top LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter: J&K Police

Salim Parray, a top wanted commander belonging to the proscribed Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), was killed during an encounter on Monday. Read More

Lakhimpur Kheri case: UP Police SIT files 5000 page chargesheet

Uttar Pradesh police’s SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has submitted a 5,000-page chargesheet to a local court. Police named Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra Teni’s son Ashish Misra as the prime accused. Watch Now

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from New Year getaway, fan says they are ‘glowing after much-needed vacation’. Watch

Actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who went on vacation a few days ago to celebrate the New Year, have now returned to the city. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday after ringing in 2022 together. Watch Now

2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX launched at ₹1.18 lakh

Yamaha Motor India on Monday announced the launch of the new FZS-Fi model range including a new variant called FZS-Fi Dlx. Read More

'It's a big, big blow': Former India and South Africa cricketers react to Virat Kohli missing 2nd Test in Johannesburg

Moments before the toss of the second Test in Johannesburg, it was revealed that India would be without their captain Virat Kohli for the match due to an injury and in his absence, it will be KL Rahul who would be leading the team. Read More

