News updates from HT: 71 booked in Tripura for sharing provocative posts and all the latest news

Protestors hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, near Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala(PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

71 booked for ‘provocative’ social media posts over communal violence in Tripura

A mosque, houses and shops were vandalised at separate places in Tripura’s Panisagar on October 26. Police said they have arrested four persons in connection with the violence. Read more here

'Most of teams are in same boat': Irfan Pathan says Indian team need to 'think positively' ahead of Afghanistan clash

Pathan believes all the other teams in the tournament are also in the same boat as Team India, having been inside bio-bubble for months as part of Covid protocols and playing non-stop cricket. Read more here

Top 10 cars sold in India in October: Alto tops, Tata Punch in, Creta misses out

Maruti continues to dominate sales charts as India's largest carmaker saw despite big dip in sales number in October. Among the newly-launched cars, Tata Punch made it through the list. But Hyundai Creta, the highest selling mid-size SUV, dropped out. Read more here

