News updates from HT: 71 booked in Tripura for sharing provocative posts and all the latest news

71 booked for ‘provocative’ social media posts over communal violence in Tripura

A mosque, houses and shops were vandalised at separate places in Tripura’s Panisagar on October 26. Police said they have arrested four persons in connection with the violence. Read more here.

'Most of teams are in same boat': Irfan Pathan says Indian team need to 'think positively' ahead of Afghanistan clash

Pathan believes all the other teams in the tournament are also in the same boat as Team India, having been inside bio-bubble for months as part of Covid protocols and playing non-stop cricket. Read more here.

Top 10 cars sold in India in October: Alto tops, Tata Punch in, Creta misses out

Maruti continues to dominate sales charts as India's largest carmaker saw despite big dip in sales number in October. Among the newly-launched cars, Tata Punch made it through the list. But Hyundai Creta, the highest selling mid-size SUV, dropped out. Read more here.

The Shiba Inu dog from the doge meme turns 16, celebration post goes viral

The post about the Shiba Inu dog from the doge meme prompted people to share varied comments. Read more here.

When Amitabh Bachchan burnt his hand on Diwali, hid it in pocket during shoots

Amitabh Bachchan once burnt his hand on Diwali but had to continue shooting for his films. He found unique ways to hide his injury. Read more here.

Diwali 2021: How to take care of cancer patients during Diwali

While Diwali celebrations are on in full swing, Cancer patients must take their medication on time, wear masks even at home and can consider wearing earplugs if sound of crackers is too high. Read more here.

