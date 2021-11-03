'Most of teams are in same boat': Irfan Pathan says Indian team need to 'think positively' ahead of Afghanistan clash

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan believes Team India should remain positive and not focus on the bio-bubble stress ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday. India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, at the post-match press conference on Sunday after an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand, talked about players going through bubble fatigue, having been playing non-stop cricket for the past several months.

India have gone off to a poor start at the T20 World Cup, losing both of their games so far, against Pakistan and New Zealand. The match on Wednesday between India and Afghanistan is a must-win for Virat Kohli & co.

Pathan believes all the other teams in the tournament are also in the same boat as Team India, having been inside bio-bubble for months as part of Covid protocols and playing non-stop cricket.

“Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour - which was a long tour - then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But most of the teams are in the same boat as well,” Pathan said on Star Sports' Game Plan.

“So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs as well. So, you need to think from the perspective, that you are definitely working but you are representing your country as well, that's the biggest pride moment for anyone,” he added.

The former India pacer further went on to give more advice to Team India on how to get their momentum back.

“First of all, get the batting combination right. Get the proper guys at the proper position like Rohit Sharma batting up the order, and then once he gets set, then it's a different thing. With the Abu Dhabi pitch, you get more turns but the good thing is the pitch has more pace as well, which means it will come nicely onto the bat and this is what the Indian team needs to be aware of,” he signed off.

