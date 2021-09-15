Home / India News / News updates from HT: Afghanistan on the verge of collapse, Taliban surviving on 'donation' and all the latest news
Since its takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan has been facing cash crunch, with global aids freezing and daily limits set on withdrawal from bank accounts. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)
Since its takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan has been facing cash crunch, with global aids freezing and daily limits set on withdrawal from bank accounts. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Afghanistan on the verge of collapse, Taliban surviving on 'donation' and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Afghanistan on brink of collapse, Taliban fighters surviving on donation: Report

Since its takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan has been facing cash crunch, with global aids freezing and daily limits set on withdrawal from bank accounts. Read More

Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts

Indian ambassador to Qatar Dr Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Qatar's foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater and thanked her for the support to people being evacuated from Afghanistan. Read More

Maharashtra records 3,530 fresh Covid cases, 52 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,530 new Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths. Read More

Haaland to Bayern would be ‘perfect’, German national team currently in a transition phase: Claudio Pizarro

Is Robert Lewandowski going to leave next summer? Will Bayern Munich buy Erling Haaland? Read More

Pooja Batra watches Al Pacino’s And Justice For All with him, shares pics

Pooja Batra has shared pictures with Hollywood star Al Pacino on Instagram. Read More

Mira Rajput in 25k thigh-slit strapless dress takes 'glam on the rocks', we're swooning

Shahid Kapoor's wife and mother-of-two Mira Rajput Kapoor's elegant and effortless style has always enchanted her followers. Read More

New iPhone 13 series, Watch 7, cheaper iPad, new iPad Mini: Apple launch event

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were launched in California. Watch 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.