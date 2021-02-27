News updates from HT: After Khashoggi report, US slaps sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US slaps sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals after Khashoggi report implicates crown prince

The United States on Friday released an intelligence report which said that Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Read more

PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place digitally, and PM Modi will inaugurate the fair at 11 am via video conferencing. Read more

Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC

The government has shown the utmost respect for protests by farmers and has remained engaged in dialogue with them to address their concerns pertaining to the farm laws, said India on Friday. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares jugaad pic, tweets it ‘doesn’t deserve any applause’

While sharing a tweet related to jugaad, Anand Mahindra wrote that it’s something which “doesn’t deserve any applause”. Read more

'Virat Kohli is looking after the groundsmen': Andrew Strauss disagrees with India captain on Ahmedabad pitch

After Alastair Cook disagreed with India captain Virat Kohli’s assessment of the Ahmedabad pitch for the India vs England day-night Test match, another England captain Andrew Strauss echoed his views. Read more

Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, say she will be ‘amazing’ in Citadel

The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel. Read more

‘Will visit Singhu border’: Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab, Haryana HC