Anand Mahindra shares jugaad pic, tweets it ‘doesn’t deserve any applause’
If you’re someone who follows Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of the various kinds of posts he often shares. From witty to inspirational, he shares all sorts of tweets on the micro-blogging site. Every now and then, he also shares the jugaad-related posts praising the ingenuity showcased in them. However, this time, while sharing a tweet related to jugaad, he wrote that it’s something which “doesn’t deserve any applause”.
“When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn’t deserve any applause),” he tweeted. Take a look at the pic he shared:
Since being shared, the post has received nearly 6,500 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some replied in agreement with Mahindra’s post, a few reminded others that the pandemic isn’t over yet and wearing mask properly is of the utmost importance.
"Covering nose and mouth is responsibility. Covering eyes is comfort. Decide," wrote a Twitter user. "Why don't people learn!! When will they understand that it's for their own good!," shared another.
What do you think of Mahindra’s post?
