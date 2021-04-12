News updates from HT: AIIMS chief explains Covid-19 second wave in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why is India seeing Covid-19 second wave? AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria explains

India's second wave of the coronavirus disease has been aggravated by lack of adherence to Covid-appropriate protocols and circulation of highly infectious strains of SARS-CoV-2, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said. Read more

Covid-19 a reminder human, animal health interconnected: Harsh Vardhan

Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday the increased interaction between humans and animals has made it impossible to view issues of human health in isolation, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic shows that they are closely connected. Read more

Covid-19: Rajasthan promotes students of Classes 6 and 7 without exams

Rajasthan on Monday decided to promote students of Classes 6 and 7 without conducting any examinations due to the current spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Read more

'He looked like a school kid,' Sunil Gavaskar recalls hilarious encounter with Jhye Richardson on Dubai-Mumbai flight

Punjab Kings handed debut to fast bowler Jhye Richardson in their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Rajasthan Royals. Read more

'Ajeeb lagta hai': Janhvi Kapoor embarrassed as paparazzi ask her to pose at the Mumbai airport, watch

Janhvi Kapoor is on the move again. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, hurrying to catch a flight. Read more

Owner offers job to man who broke into restaurant, wins praise from netizens

A post about a break in at a restaurant in the US has gone all kinds of viral on social media. The post, shared on Facebook, details how someone broke into the eatery at 4 am. Read more

'Will I ask Pakistan?': Mehbooba Mufti's appeal to govt, & advice to terrorists

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti reiterated her demand to the Central government to restore the province's special status. Watch here