News updates from HT: AIIMS Delhi stops contact tracing of exposed medics

AIIMS Delhi faces staff shortage, stops contact tracing of exposed medics

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi informed on Thursday that the hospital is discontinuing the practice of risk assessment and contact tracing of healthcare workers exposed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the wake of insufficient resources and shortages of staff to do so amid the pandemic, according to a notice shared by news agency ANI. Read more.

Health ministry advises proning for Covid patients with breathing troubles

Covid-19 patients who are being treated at home can practise proning if they are having breathing discomfort, the Union health ministry has said, releasing a detailed document explaining what proning is and how it helps in improving oxygenation. Read more.

13 Covid patients killed in fire at ICU of Maharashtra hospital

At least 13 patients lost their lives after a fire raged in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private-owned Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Maharashtra’s Virar (W) on Friday at around 3:15 am. A short circuit in the air conditioning unit of the hospital is said to be the preliminary cause of the fire according to people aware to the development in Vasai Virar civic fire brigade. Read more.

Covid-19: PM Modi to address rally virtually in Bengal due to surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally virtually on Friday as the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect the nation. PM Modi is also scheduled to chair a series of high-level meetings to review the nation’s condition in the wake of the prevailing situation of the pandemic. Read more.

'Tell me that after you get to the first one': Kohli reveals conversation when Padikkal was nearing century

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had nothing but encouraging and positive words for his teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who on Thursday, slammed his maiden IPL century. Padikkal and Kohli stitched an unbeaten 181-run partnership as RCB gunned down the 178-run target set by Rajasthan Royals in Match 16 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai. Read more.

Manoj Bajpayee birthday interview; 'Doesn't feel right to celebrate at a time when people around you are suffering'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who turns 52 on Friday, has no plans to celebrate this year, given the coronavirus pandemic and the havoc it has created all around. However, he did take some time out to talk about some of his recent projects, his love for Neeraj Pandey and his work, and his own recent fight against coronavirus. Read more.