Manoj Bajpayee birthday interview; 'Doesn't feel right to celebrate at a time when people around you are suffering'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who turns 52 on Friday, has no plans to celebrate this year, given the coronavirus pandemic and the havoc it has created all around. However, he did take some time out to talk about some of his recent projects, his love for Neeraj Pandey and his work, and his own recent fight against coronavirus.

Here are excerpts from an exclusive interview:

Tell us about your recent documentary, Secrets of Sinauli.

Sinauli is a documentary and frankly, if Neeraj Pandey were to ask me to stand in the background for his film, I will happily do it (Neeraj produced Secrets of Sinauli that aired on Discovery). We have done five projects together. We are not just friends, but I admire him a lot. (I am) somebody who likes his work as well as his temperament. I also respect him as a person. The news of Sinauli caught my attention three years back and when Neeraj came to me asking me to anchor it, the memory of the news refreshed and I wanted to know more about it. Of course, anything coming from Neeraj, I will jump and do it.

I think the kind of response it had, with people watching it again and again..I guess it happened for the first time in India, for a documentary. It is something that people watched with complete awe and watched it again and again, and also made their family and friends watch it.

You recently received your third National Award. What difference does it make in your career and what does it mean to you?

It means a great deal, this one especially. Bhonsle was a project close to my heart. We took it to so many people but found no believer in it, then managed to make it in four years. Even after that, no one was showing interest, though it had done wonders in film festivals. I got my second Asia Pacific award for this, after Aligarh. National award was like poetic justice to the film, I thank the director, the jury and the audience who showed such faith in film, the character and in me. The happiness that I see on social media.

However, I do not know how much it will help me professionally. I do not think awards in our country help professionally, but it gives me that happiness winning for Bhonsle. No other thing could give me that. The award is going to be quite a medal for me, all my life.

Where do you place Bhonsle in your career graph?

Bhonsle will always be one of the topmost films of my filmography. Also, I was part of it all (he produced it as well), I went from pillar to post for the film to find a producer. It is not merely a film but has so many memories attached to it. It will be one of those special films in my career.

How did you get into the character and how difficult or easy was it, given that you were also a migrant in Mumbai?

Bhonsle, as a character does not look at divisional politics with admiration, he does not welcome it. He is more interested in his job and his life, he would rather laugh at people who fight in the name of states or region. He does not agree with it. He is a person of the nation, child of the world. For him, humanity is far more bigger than any of these clashes. When you believe in the character’s belief system, it becomes easy.

The difficult part was playing his complete exhaustion with ways of the world and his own life’s monotony, without uttering a word. You have to say everything with one look, if you are not into the character you cannot get it. Your thoughts have to scream out loud even when you are quiet. There were only eight words I had to say for this film. It was difficult but through the four years as we tried to find producers, we also discussed the character a lot.

Summer is here. When will fans get to watch second season of The Family Man?

Yes, summer is here and I am waiting for Amazon to come up with a date. I am as curious as fans of The Family Man are. If I am not wrong, we should hear a date pretty soon, but let us wait for them. They are the people in charge and an announcement should be around the corner.

How will your character (Srikant Tiwari) evolve in the new season?

It is going to be different journey for Srikant Tiwari, different challenges for him. He has a lot to cope with, on family front and at work. Does he break, or does he not? How does he cope with it all? That is something for everyone to look out for, I enjoyed a lot shooting for it. I also realised that I had to be aware that even in new circumstances, he should remain the same. The second season is far bigger in action . There is a lot to look out for, a lot of exciting stuff and new experience that people are going to have with the new season.

Please describe your favourite moment from The Family Man 2, without revealing the plot etc, of course.

Really can’t because all of us are under embargo. This is actually flattering. So many of you want to know so much, in fact just anything about The Family Man. I wish I could tell you, I really feel humbled with the love hidden in your question, but I am really sorry. It is that kind of a season, something unprecedented and something very big is going to explode on the screens. Everybody knows Samantha Akkineni has joined us. With that, it will be a much bigger affair. I am waiting.

While you recovered from Covid-19, what was your toughest battle? How did you cope with it?

The most difficult thing was to get back my strength and stamina. After every four steps, I used to sit down as if I ran a mile. It was that kind of weakness and exhaustion. I realised it would be more difficult for me if I stay back in Bombay. So, I joined the shoot in Uttarakhand soon. I knew it will take me 2-3 days, because of the weather, the atmosphere and this place would do some magic. That’s what happened. It took me eight days to get better. Now that I am talking to you, I am far more comfortable with my stamina. All fantastic at this point, fingers crossed.

I took it one step at a time and I give the same advice to any friend or relative whom I have been talking to. I talk to so many people infected, I am asking them to not think about future, do not exhaust and keep doing pranayam (breathing exercises). It will take care. Once the mind is all right, it gives you the strength to fight back. This is what I told myself, I dealt with it and this is what I am telling my friends.

How different was it when you returned to shoot?

My director introduced me to the shoot slowly. One scene and then two small scenes. They increased the workload slowly, and I am fine. Everyone was stressed about me but people around me were also helpful and encouraging.

Were you apprehensive or did you change anything in your behaviour?

I was not apprehensive at all. I was always in touch with doctors and all tests were done and I was monitoring oxygen level. Also, always keeping close tab on your condition helps. Even with the slightest uneasiness, immediately take some rest, do pranayam and call the doctor. All of this helped me in dealing with it. The initial 4-5 days were difficult, with massive fever but later, only fever and pain troubled me. But I was optimistic and kept positive attitude throughout.

What are you doing for this birthday?

I am not doing anything, it will be the first time I am not with family. (The celebration) does not feel right in the given situation, at a time when people around you are suffering, it does not look like you go and celebrate your birthday. (I am) definitely not celebrating. It must be the first time, that anybody associated with me is not interested in celebrating this birthday. Any kind of celebration is for good times. I do not think this is a good time. The nation, our world, and our society at large is suffering so much. Birthdays are not for the time when you suffer.

We are in a very the grim situation with surge in cases of coronavirus and chaos all around.

Only bad news have been pouring in from all across - on social media, we see helpless people trying to help near and dear ones, helpless people unable to help those they want to..Sometimes, I feel we are living in a nightmare. I just hope and pray, pray hard, that we as a nation, as people of the world, come out of this nightmare as soon as possible. So many people in my family and friends are down with coronavirus. So many people are calling for help, it becomes difficult, but one has to put (the) best foot forward. No situation remains as is, so this too, will pass. We need to have hope in our hearts.

Like a few other celebs, you have also been silently helping the needy in these tough times. How involved is your family in these?

Shabana ( wife) has always been there, she always feels we should contribute as much as we can to those in need. She also gives ideas and takes us in the right direction. She is the main force behind it. My daughter is too small to understand. I feel bad for my daughter, her friends and children like her who are stranded in side the house. I do not know what impact the pandemic will have on their minds. They can't go out, as parents we feel bad for them.

