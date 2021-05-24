Home / India News / News updates from HT: AIIMS directors warns against color classification of fungal diseases and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 09:10 PM IST
AIIMS director Randeep Guleria(ANI)

‘Identifying fungus by its colour leads to confusion’: AIIMS director on Mucormycosis

Guleria was addressing the daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) press conference and said that it will be better if Mucormycosis is called by its name rather than its colour. Read more here.

In seven years, how Modi has changed India

By empowering culturally rooted Indians, reducing corruption, and redefining the nationalist consensus, the PM has changed India. Read more here.

'Any chance BCCI could locate that money': Former Aus batsman Hodge says players still owed 35% money by Kochi Tuskers

He was reacting to a report published in the 'Telegraph' about the Indian women's team not receiving their share of USD 550,000 ICC prize money from the BCCI. Read more here.

Mithila Palkar gives hilarious twist to jump squats and we can’t relate more

Mithila Palkar gives fans a sneak peek into her jaw-dropping ‘Samurai’ workout session of jump squats and the hilarious ending of the fitness video has all of us relating hard. Check steps, health benefits and precautions of the exercise inside. Read more here.

Sky full of dreams: Shashi Tharoor shares inspiring post about female pilot’s achievement

Jeni Jerome soared to the skies as she became the co-pilot of an Air Arabia flight from Trivandrum to Dubai. Read more here.

‘Ramdev a commercial thug, should be arrested’: IMA on ‘stupid science’ row

