Mithila Palkar gives hilarious twist to jump squats and we can’t relate more

Even if one is not well versed with the member of the Japanese warrior caste, Samurai, one has often admired the animated character of Samurai Jack who was lean, powerful, strong without being huge, incredibly fast with extreme levels of endurance and the ability to “Jump Good.” Emulating the formidable Weapons Master as best as she could in her Monday workout, actor Mithila Palkar gave fans a sneak peek into her jaw-dropping ‘Samurai’ exercise session of jump squats and the hilarious ending of the fitness video has all of us relating hard.

Taking to her social media handle, Mithila shared a video that featured her donning a black halter neck crop top teamed with a pair of black tights and her curly tresses pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair off her face during the rigorous workout session. Tapping into an Instagram trend with the song ‘Touch It’ playing in the backdrop, Mithila was seen nailing jump squats in all the four directions repeatedly until her tired self finally fell exhausted on the Yoga mat.

Mithila described her exercise moves as “(Samurai) Jumping to conclusions” and hilariously captioned the video, “Faster route to disappointment - the road less taken (sic)” as fans doubled down with laughter in the comments section.

Method:

Assume an athletic stance and lower your body into quarter squat position while keeping your knees behind your toes when squatting. Fully extend your ankles, knees and hips and explode up into a jump.

Rotate your body 180 degrees in air and land softly in athletic position in quarter squat with hips back and hold for one count.

Repeat jump, rotating in opposite direction to return to start position but don’t use arms to rotate. Repeat for specified reps, usually 2x8-12.

Benefits:

Excellent for building explosive power, jump squats are a high-intensity plyometric exercise that increase the height of one’s vertical jump by conditioning the muscles and joints of the lower body. Also called rotational jumps, they are a training that not only uses the stretch shortening cycle (SSC) to generate quick, powerful pre-stretch or counter-movements but also uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power.

They are powerful aerobic exercises which help develop one’s body strength, power, speed, endurance and agility that are useful for virtually any sport. This in turn improves the physical performance and ability to do different activities and gives our cardiovascular system a good workout since it tends to elevate our heart rate and respiration rate.

Precautions:

All stretches and exercises should initially be supervised by your physical trainer or a trained instructor so as to prevent injuries and to ensure utilising the proper technique.

