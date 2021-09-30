News updates from HT: Amid Punjab crisis, Congress chief hints at CWC meet and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Congress vs Congress following Punjab crisis, party says working committee meet soon

Congress president Sonia Gandhi indicated that the working committee meeting will take place soon, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told news agency PTI on Thursday at a time when the rumblings of dissent inside the party are growing louder in the aftermath of the Punjab crisis. Read more

‘Ridiculous that Kejriwal has to come to Punjab': Badal takes jibe at AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief on Thursday criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter made six promises to the people of Punjab ahead of the polls next year. Read more

Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai urges citizens to promote carpooling ahead of winters

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday urged the citizens to keep their vehicles off at the red light in traffic and reduce the number of trips to prevent air pollution in the national capital. Read more

US lost the Afghan war, Kabul collapse rooted in Doha accord, say top US generals

Top US generals told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that America lost the Afghanistan war and that it was caused by miscalculations spanning several administrations and the August collapse of the erstwhile government in Kabul could be traced to the 2020 agreement with the Taliban. Read more

Twinkle Khanna recalls giving it back to director who asked if she can 'do a Mandakini' for rain song sequence

Former actor Twinkle Khanna recalled an unsavoury encounter with a director, following which he refused to speak with her and never cast her again. Twinkle said that he suggested she should ‘do a Mandakini’ for a song sequence, implying that she should wear see-through clothes. Read more

'Did you refuse to hold World Cup': Virender Sehwag recalls 2019 WC final controversy, takes dig at Eoin Morgan

The controversy regarding the spat between India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhin and England captain Eoin Morgan during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders refuses to die down. Read more

International Coffee Day: Amazing health benefits of drinking coffee

International Coffee Day is here again. Coffee holds the reputation of being one of the most popular hot beverages all over the world and hence it is a day to look at all the ways that the beverage benefits us. Read more

