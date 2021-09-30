International Coffee Day: A nutritionist reveals health benefits of drinking

International Coffee Day is here again. Coffee holds the reputation of being one of the most popular hot beverages all over the world and hence it is a day to look at all the ways that the beverage benefits us. Coffee fits in anywhere – from a rough day at work to an evening date. While it also carries the notion of being harmful for the body at times due to the high levels of caffeine, a nutritionist told us that moderate drinking can benefit the body and lead to positive changes.

In an exclusive interview with HT Digital, nutritionist Priya Palan said, “Any coin has two sides. While overconsumption of coffee can be related to anxiety, insomnia and restlessness, consistency in drinking coffee every day will show health benefits.”

Palan further added, “There have been studies showing that drinking coffee regularly reduces neurological conditions such as Dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s disease. More studies are being conducted to support the statement.”

Drinking coffee regularly helps in increasing the hormone epinephrine which in turn helps in increasing physical performance and muscular strength and the overall endurance of the body. It also helps in increased brain functions and energy levels.

Palan also mentioned how the micronutrients present in coffee - magnesium, manganese and Vitamin B – help in stimulating insulin sensitivity. “Magnesium helps in delaying the effect of Type 2 diabetes,” she added.

But, what is the appropriate quantity of coffee that a person can consume regularly, and how to hit the right balance?

Answering this important question, Palan said that it is advised to drink 2 to not more than 4 cups of coffee every day. It is important that coffee must be consumed in moderation or it can show adverse effects. However she also mentioned that the recommended quantity may vary from one person to another. So the quantity of moderation may also vary.

Black coffee is a better choice than coffee loaded with extra calories of milk and sugar to garner maximum health benefits.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.