News updates from HT: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari after temple visit and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been fielded for the April 6 bypoll.. (ANI Photo)

Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari after temple visit

Union home minister Amit Shah reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to campaign for Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been fielded for the April 6 bypoll. Read More

High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June

Tibet’s first high-speed train service between provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi near the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh will be operational by the end of June, a top official Chinese railway official said on Saturday. Read More

‘He is quite a special batsman’: Ashwin surprised why people don’t recognise Sundar’s batting talent

Team India on Saturday cruised into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England. Read More

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali find support in Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over accusations that they abandoned their foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. Read More

From minis to evening gowns: Nora Fatehi's dress collection is like no one else

Looking for a dress that will accompany you from your office desk to the dinner date after? Head over to Nora Fatehi's Instagram for inspiration. Read More

Congress headless; make Sharad Pawar UPA chief: Sanjay Raut on The Interview

From probing celebrities to protecting friends in Bollywood to discussing voting rights for Muslims, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut concedes that he is becoming important by the day. Watch

