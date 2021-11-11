Home / India News / News updates from HT: Amruta Fadnavis sends legal notice to Nawab Malik and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Amruta Fadnavis sends legal notice to Nawab Malik and all the latest news

Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Unconditional apology or…': Devendra Fadnavis wife sends legal notice to NCP leader Nawab Malik

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife has sent a legal notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for “tarnishing the image of her family”. Read More

BSF jurisdiction: Amarinder asks Punjab govt not to politicise national security

Rejecting the Punjab government resolution moved in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday against the Centre’s move to extend the operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15km to 50km. Read More

Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years

Tripura has reported the highest number of dengue cases in five years since 2017 - at least 255 - across five of the state’s eight districts even as the disease has caused no death so far. Read More

'He can be Hardik Pandya's back-up': Laxman names India youngster who can be groomed into a future 'utility all-rounder'

With the BCCI announcing a 16-member T20I squad for India which will face New Zealand in three matches later this month, former batter VVS Laxman welcomed the changes. Read More

Shilpa Shetty tells paparazzi 'lelo bhai' at airport as she returns from Himachal Pradesh, Raj Kundra is missing again

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who was in Himachal Pradesh for a few days, flew back to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Read More

World Diabetes Day: How to prevent, manage type 2 diabetes to protect your heart

In response to growing concerns about the health and economic threat posed by diabetes, World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation. Read More

