News updates from HT: Andhra CM's sister YS Sharmila to launch political party today and all the latest news

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila to launch political party today

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to launch a new party on Thursday. Read More

Raja Sahib who ruled hearts for 50 years loses last battle

A scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Virbhadra Singh or Raja Sahib as he was popularly known, didn’t rule a kingdom, but the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh for more than five decades. Read More

Modi's new cabinet: Blend of youth, skills, social engineering

The new Union council of ministers sworn in on Wednesday has more representation from socially and economically backward communities, women and people with administrative and legislative experience. Read More

When Neena Gupta told Masaba how Viv Richards wasn't 'family man': 'She'd feel bad that he was not in touch'

Neena Gupta once opened up about how her daughter Masaba Gupta would feel bad when her father, West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, did not stay in touch. Read More

Xiaomi just patented a foldable phone that comes with a wrap-around display

With most forms of smartphones now becoming almost regular, it is no breaking news that smartphone makers are now focusing on foldable devices. To be fair, foldable devices are the future with users getting not just a new form factor, but also a much bigger screen that can be folded away on demand. Read More

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy. They’re incredible

Are you someone who often searches for content related to the world outside our Blue Planet? Do you often find yourself scrolling through social media pages and handles of different space agencies in search of such content? Read More

Mrunal Thakur oozes oomph at Toofan promos in black midi with waist cut outs

After gaining popularity on television with the popular soap opera, Kumkum Bhagya, actor Mrunal Thakur grabbed spotlight with Bollywood flicks Super 30, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Batla House, opposite John Abraham. Read More