india news

News updates from HT: Army looks at threat detection radar along LAC and all the latest news

Indian Army trucks in Ladakh (PTI/Image used only for representation)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:51 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Army looks at threat detection radar along LAC

The army wants a 3D active electronically scanned array radar that has a range of 50km with tactical control of air defence weapons. Read more

Kartarpur corridor's second anniversary today, travel remains suspended

The gurdwara had faced neglect for 70 years after Independence due to its location along the International Border. Read more

Emotions run high as Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun with warm hugs, Social media explodes

India vs Namibia was Kohli's last match as T20I captain and Shastri, Arun's last day as India's coaching staff members. Read more

Akshay Kumar thinks Katrina Kaif is ready for marriage after she passes this test on The Kapil Sharma Show, watch

Akshay Kumar believes his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif is ready for marriage after she passed (well, almost) a test about kitchen utensils. Read more

Kangana Ranaut's Sabyasachi saree to receive Padma Shri Award wows netizens, say it's surreal

Kangana Ranaut wows the internet with her stunning look in a bespoke Sabyasachi saree, which she wore for receiving the Padma Shri Award. Read more

Modi govt reacts to Pakistan navy killing Indian fisherman off Gujarat coast

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest. Watch

indian army india china kartarpur sahib
