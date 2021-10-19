News updates from HT: Bangladesh attacks conspiracy to ruin Indo-Bangla ties, says Tripura CM and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Conspiracy to damage Indo-Bangla ties’, says Tripura CM on Bangladesh attacks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recent attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh are part of a larger conspiracy to damage the friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Tuesday. Read more.

Video of elephant almost getting washed away in Nainital district goes viral

An elephant stranded in the middle of a flooded Gaula river in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday managed to swim to safety. The video of the elephant struggling to cross the river has gone viral. Read more.

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally quits as Asansol MP

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo officially resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month and joined the Trinamool Congress. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘To keep them safe’: Priyanka says 40% seats for women in UP polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that 40 per cent of the party's tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will go to women. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will also be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, said that the decision was taken to ensure women in the state are safe. Read more.

What is panic attack? Here are common signs you must know

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently felt a panic attack was going to grip her in a middle of performance and eased her fears by talking to the audience. Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone too have talked about getting panic attacks during stressful shoot scenes. But what exactly is panic attack? How do you know if you are having one? Do they indicate any serious trouble? Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

iPhone 12 price: Get it for ₹53,999 on Flipkart; good deal? Check here

Flipkart recently hosted the Big Billion Days sale on its platform wherein it was offering deals and discounts on the purchase of various smartphones including Apple devices. But if you missed out on that sale, the Indian e-retailer is hosting the Big Diwali Sale on its platform for which it has cut iPhone 12 price in a big way. Read more.

'We are hearing the same thing for so many years. You know what the result will be': Sehwag on India-Pakistan T20 WC tie

With the start of the T20 World Cup, all eyes are on the mother of all battles when India take on Pakistan in a mega blockbuster clash on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan, who are yet to defeat India in a World Cup game – 50-over format and T20Is alike – would be keen to get off mark, whereas the Men in Blue would want to stretch their record to 13-0 at World Cups. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Honda cars in India get virus-fighting air filter cabin. Details here

Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced that it will now be offering a new antivirus cabin air filter in its vehicles that will be able to capture various harmful germs, allergens and even viruses that can cause significant health issues. This will prove to be a significant feature at a time when there is an increasing concern around germs and viruses. Read more.

Woman asks about job in 2013, gets reply in 2021. Post sparks laughter

Waiting to hear back after applying for a job can be nerve-wrecking. But can you imagine what it would be like hearing back several years after you inquired about an opening. That’s what happened with this woman and her post about the whole incident has left many laughing out loud. In a post shared on Instagram, the woman detailed that she recently got rejected for a job that she inquired about eight years ago. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhoo says husband wanted to marry her after seeing her in Diljale, she’d tell him he sees her ‘like car in showcase’

Madhoo opened up about her love story with her husband, Anand Shah, and said that he was attracted to her after watching her in Diljale. She was speaking on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, on which she appeared with Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON