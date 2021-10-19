‘Conspiracy to damage Indo-Bangla ties’, says Tripura CM on Bangladesh attacks

The attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh are part of a larger conspiracy to damage the friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Tuesday.

“Both India and Bangladesh share cordial relations for a long time. The fundamentalists hatched a conspiracy to damage the relationship. We have faith that the Bangladesh administration will take strict action regarding such incidents,” Deb told reporters in Agartala. He called the attacks on minorities “painful and shameful”.

Deb said the Bangladesh administration has arrested some people for their involvement in the violence and they allegedly have links with fundamentalist organisations.

“This is a conspiracy of fundamentalist forces hatched through attacks on religious and cultural institutions in Bangladesh during Durga Puja,” said Deb.

The civil society in Tripura, too, has demanded protection for the religious minorities in Bangladesh and the arrest of the perpetrators of the violence.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometer-long international boundary with Bangladesh.

The violence was triggered on October 15 when hundreds of people protested in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district over the alleged desecration of the Quran.