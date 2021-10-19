Home / Trending / Woman asks about job in 2013, gets reply in 2021. Post sparks laughter
trending

Woman asks about job in 2013, gets reply in 2021. Post sparks laughter

This rejection letter for a job applied over 8 years ago is likely to leave you in splits.
The woman shares a rejection letter for a job she had applied 8 years ago.(Instagram/@zoebeebeauty)
The woman shares a rejection letter for a job she had applied 8 years ago.(Instagram/@zoebeebeauty)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Waiting to hear back after applying for a job can be nerve-wrecking. But can you imagine what it would be like hearing back several years after you inquired about an opening. That’s what happened with this woman and her post about the whole incident has left many laughing out loud. In a post shared on Instagram, the woman detailed that she recently got rejected for a job that she inquired about eight years ago.

Zoe Buckwell shared the post along with a screenshot of her company’s Instagram page. She runs a business of natural skincare products.

“How funny, I had a notification on LinkedIn that a job I enquired about in 2013 aren’t interested haha. Better late than never. I love the way everything always works out as it’s meant to,” she shared.

Take a look at the post:

+

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Haha, love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s crazy! How random,” posted another. “Politeness never goes out of style, well done Zoe commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out