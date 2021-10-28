News updates from HT: Barapind, 8 others get life term in 2015 murder case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former Punjab militant Barapind, 8 others get life term in 2015 murder case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jalandhar additional district and sessions court on Wednesday convicted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and former militant Kulbir Singh Barapind and eight others in a 2015 murder case over property dispute and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Read more

'Had Balasaheb been here': Sameer Wankhede's wife writes to Uddhav Thackeray

Kranti Wankhede, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, has written a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice for her husband. Read more

Spotlight on G23 leaders as Congress gears up for 2022 organisational polls

With limited influence over the Congress party’s state units, the G23 leaders appear to have a slim chance of gaining power in the struggling political party’s organisational polls next year. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram with a few exceptions

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted nearly all her pictures on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya, weeks after the couple's separation. Samantha has deleted photos from their wedding and also several others from their holidays together. Read more

‘India batters were playing 130 km/h deliveries in IPL but facing Shaheen was a different cup of tea’: Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener and current Pakistan batting consultant for the T20 World Cup 2021 Matthew Hayden said one of the main reasons behind the Indian top-order's struggle against Shaheen Shah Afridi was that they were majorly facing deliveries bowled at 130km/h in the IPL and the Pakistan pacer was much quicker. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyundai Creta facelift teased ahead of debut, gets a new face

Hyundai Motors has released a teaser of the upcoming 2022 Creta facelift ahead of its official debut. The teaser shows the silhouette of the Hyundai Creta seen from the front and from the sides. Read more

Diwali healthy eating guide: How to indulge in sweets guilt-free

The countdown to Diwali has begun and preparations are on in full swing to celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm. From home renovations and decorations to organizing Diwali parties and planning get-togethers with friends, the spirit of Diwali has brightened up our routines. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON