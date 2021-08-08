Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Bengaluru sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The resurgence of coronavirus cases in the southern states, which has become of cause for concern since the last week of July, is slow but steady in Bengaluru, the data of Bruhat Bengaluru Maganagara Palike has revealed. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Bengaluru has 162 containment zones, sees slow but steady rise in Covid cases

The resurgence of coronavirus cases in the southern states, which has become of cause for concern since the last week of July, is slow but steady in Bengaluru, the data of Bruhat Bengaluru Maganagara Palike has revealed. Read More

Unofficial economic blockade of Mizoram ends following Assam’s intervention

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential items to Mizoram, stranded in Assam for over 10 days following a deadly clash over a border dispute between the two sides. Read More

'Closest neighbour': Pakistan issues statement on India's snub at UNSC meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Office has issued a statement regretting that it was not invited to the United National Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, despite being the closest neighbour of the conflict-ridden country. Read More

'It wasn't going to last long but India refused to bat': Lloyd reacts to Pant, Rahul's attempt to walk off during rain

Former England cricketer David Lloyd was not pleased with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's decision to walk off the ground as passing showers threatened to impact play on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England. Read More

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan: 'Everything changed after my bathrobe stunt'

Zeeshan Khan proved his candidature for the popular reality show Bigg Boss much before his name was confirmed. Read More

Kiara Advani in 79k bralette and skirt set promotes Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been actively promoting their upcoming film Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Read More

PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after Olympic success; rewards rain for golden throw

It is raining rewards on athlete Neeraj Chopra after he won first ever-track and field gold medal. Watch

