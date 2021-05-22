News updates from HT: Biden admin backs dating sites to boost US Covid-19 vaccination drive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biden admin backs dating sites to boost plateauing vaccination campaign in US

A Covid-19 vaccine can save your life and get you a date. The Biden White House on Friday threw its support behind - somewhat awkwardly - vaccination features introduced on dating apps such as Tinder, Match and Hinge. Read more

Modi government cannot say it didn't anticipate consequences, it has been forewarned: Chidambaram on vaccine crisis

Veteran Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and said that it cannot say now that it didn't anticipate the consequence of the vaccine shortage because the government had been "duly forewarned". Read more

Gujarat reports first case of black fungus in 15-year-old child

The rapidly spreading Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, is now affecting children as well. In Gujarat, the epicentre of the rare fungal disease that affects Covid-19 patients, a 15-year-old was found to be infected with Mucormycosis. Read more

'Shah Rukh Khan spoke to all the players individually': Chakravarthy remembers Covid-19 ordeal during IPL 2021

Varun Chakravarthy was one of the first players to test positive for Covid-19 in the Indian Premier League 2021. Chakravarthy went for scans on his shoulder after Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against CSK and it is reported that he tested positive for the virus after that. Read more

Radhe's 4.2 million streams don't equal ₹100 crore; Salman Khan film's revenue has been overestimated

Salman Khan had asserted that the box office collections of his new film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, would be 'zero' in India. But how much money did the film actually end up generating? Watch here

Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza believes meditation is a superpower that is life-altering

Meditation and Yoga have become a part of many peoples lives. Celebrities like Milind Soman and Shilpa Shetty often share posts about mental health and meditation and talk about their importance, especially now. Read more

This wholesome clip of woman’s parents reading her acceptance letter to college may make you smile

A heartening clip of a woman surprising her parents with her acceptance letter to optometry school has now gone viral on Twitter and melting the hearts of netizens. Read more

How Covid second wave impacted India’s economy & the way forward

The second wave of the Covid pandemic in India has been a major setback to an economy that was struggling to find its feet after the shock of the extended Covid induced lockdown in 2020. Watch here