Home / Trending / This wholesome clip of woman’s parents reading her acceptance letter to college may make you smile
The image shows Gurjiv along with her parents.(Twitter@jeeeverz)
The image shows Gurjiv along with her parents.(Twitter@jeeeverz)
trending

This wholesome clip of woman’s parents reading her acceptance letter to college may make you smile

What makes the clip more wholesome is how the dad goes on to read the letter word by word along with all the commas.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 10:58 AM IST

A heartening clip of a woman surprising her parents with her acceptance letter to optometry school has now gone viral on Twitter and melting the hearts of netizens. The clip, shared by Twitter user Gurjiv, shows her breaking the news to her parents in the most adorable way. The interaction between the woman and her parents is bound to leave you teary-eyed with joy.

“So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with Gurjiv handing the letter to her father and asking him to read it like a tongue-twister. The dad takes a quick glance at the letter and his proud and beaming face is all that you need to make your day brighter. What makes the clip more wholesome is how the dad goes on to read the letter word by word along with all the commas.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on May 19, the video has garnered over 9.1 million views and still counting. People couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the interaction was. While many expressed how precious the reaction of the parents was, others shared their own happy stories of similar situations.

What are your thoughts on this interaction?



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.