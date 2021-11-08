News updates from HT: Bihar CM calls high-level meet on Nov 16 over liquor ban and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

­Nitish Kumar calls high-level meet on Nov 16 over liquor ban in state

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting to deliberate further on the liquor ban that exists in the state since 2016, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Read more

'Will force Mamata to reduce VAT on fuel': BJP hits out at West Bengal govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for not slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The BJP threatened that it would force chief minister Mamata Banerjee to reduce VAT on fuel prices. Read more

Madras high court quashes defamation case against DMK leader Kanimozhi

The Madras high court on Monday quashed a criminal defamation case filed against DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for having criticised the previous AIADMK regime’s chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6 Palestinian rights activists hacked by NSO spyware: Report

Security researchers disclosed Monday that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares motivational video that makes his ‘fears vanish instantly’

A video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter has left people impressed. While sharing the video, he wrote that it is a clip that makes his ‘fears vanish instantly’. There is a possibility that the motivating video will leave you inspired too. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says her Padma Shri will ‘shut mouths of a lot of people’, got it for being 'adarsh naagrik'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Padma Shri Award in New Delhi on Monday. After receiving the award, Kangana took to Instagram to share a message for her followers. Read more

'We know he has been struggling with fitness': Laxman suggests two changes India need to make for 2022 T20 World Cup

With India's hope all but over at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE, it is time for a quiet introspection for the management, while accepting their fate as their wait for a global title continues since the 2013 Champions Trophy win under team mentor MS Dhoni. Read more

Renault delivers over 3,000 cars during Dhanteras, Diwali despite chip crisis

French carmaker Renault on Monday announced that it delivered more than 3,000 cars during the occasions of Dhanteras and Diwali in the country. The company managed to complete record deliveries thanks to its robust product-offensive strategy despite the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor crisis. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}