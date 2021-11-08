Madras high court quashes defamation case against DMK leader Kanimozhi

The Madras high court on Monday quashed a criminal defamation case filed against DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for having criticised the previous AIADMK regime’s chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

In 2018, Kanimozhi participated in a DMK-led protest in Villupuram where she had criticised the then CM Palaniswami. The DMK, which formed the government in May, was in the Opposition at that time.

A defamation case was filed against Kanimozhi in the Villupuram district court for hurling corruption charges at Palaniswami in connection with waste disposal.

Kanimozhi later approached the high court and filed a quash petition in 2019.

In her petition, she argued that she was misquoted and a complaint was filed against her based on hearsay from two witnesses who had attended her speech.

She had listed the “gross failures of the government, its corruption and non-adherence to poll promises,” in her speech, she said in her affidavit.

In her petition, she argued that no public servant had absolute immunity from criticism from the Opposition and public.

“Palaniswami filed a criminal complaint through the public prosecutor,” said the DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson, who appeared for Kanimozhi.

He claimed that the public prosecutor’s office was being misused to file cases against rivals for political gains.

Justice Nirmal Kumar of Madras high court quashed the case on Monday. After the DMK came to power, chief minister M K Stalin ordered the withdrawal of all defamation cases filed by the earlier government. “Pursuant to the same, the high court recorded the withdrawal order of the government and quashed the complaint against Kanimozhi,” said Wilson.