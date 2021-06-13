News updates from HT: Bikaner to be 1st city in India to start door-to-door vaccination and all the latest news

Bikaner to be first city in country to start door-to-door vaccination

Bikaner in Rajasthan will become the first town in the country to start a "door-to-door" vaccination drive in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a report said on Sunday. According to Live Hindustan, HT's sister publication, people above the age of 45 will be given the vaccine against Covid-19 during the drive in Bikaner. Read more

'Gave dirty water to drink, trampled on my hands...': Cops booked for assault

Two policemen, working at Chandan Nagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, were suspended for beating up a vegetable seller while probing an alleged case of theft. A case was also registered against them. Read more

Cricket ball-sized mucormycosis removed from man's brain in Patna

Doctors at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Bihar’s capital Patna have successfully removed mucormycosis or black fungus from the brain of a 60-year-old infected patient, HT’s sister publication Livehindustan has reported. Read more

Delhi restaurants may reopen with 50% capacity from Monday

The state government is likely to allow restaurants with 50% capacity and a limited number of weekly markets to open from Monday, senior government officials said on Saturday. Read more

US fisherman says swallowed by humpback whale, experts weigh in

A US lobster fisherman has lived to tell the tale after he claimed he was swallowed by a humpback whale and spat out in less than a minute. Michael Packard told local paper Cape Cod Times he was diving for lobster off the coast of the northeastern state of Massachusetts when the humpback whale trapped him in its mouth before coughing him back up. Read more

Happy birthday Disha Patani: Watch her audition for ad at 19 years old

Before she romanced stars like Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan in big-budget movies, Disha Patani was known for her small-screen commercials. The actor starred in numerous commercials, promoting products like chocolates, clothes, and beauty products. On the occasion of her 29th birthday, we look back at one of Disha's audition videos from her initial days of acting. Read more

'Chris, Chris... I love you': Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gives tribute to Eriksen after scoring goal against Russia - WATCH

It was an emotional night of football at Euro 2020 tournament as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a major health scare during the match against Finland. During the 40th minute of the match, Eriksen collapsed on the ground as medical teams rushed in to give him CPR on the field. Read more

Apple’s 2021 Apple Design Awards includes one Indian app this year: Here’s what you need to know about NaadSadhana

Apple recently hosted the Apple Design Awards for this year where they announced the 12 winners for this year. There were six new award categories this year that recognised developers for their innovation, visual and graphics, interaction, delight and fun, inclusivity, and social impact. Read more

MS Dhoni races with daughter Ziva’s pony, video goes viral

Sakshi Singh Dhoni, wife of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recently took to Instagram to share a video involving the cricketer and their daughter Ziva’s pony. Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Read more