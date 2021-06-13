Home / India News / 'Gave me dirty water to drink, trampled upon my hands...': Indore cops booked for assaulting vegetable seller
A case was also registered against the policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for assaulting the vegetable seller.(Representative image/PTI)
A case was also registered against the policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for assaulting the vegetable seller.(Representative image/PTI)
india news

'Gave me dirty water to drink, trampled upon my hands...': Indore cops booked for assaulting vegetable seller

Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, accused the policemen of beating him severely and said he has injury marks on his body which hadn't healed even after over a week of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Two policemen, working at Chandan Nagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, were suspended for beating up a vegetable seller while probing an alleged case of theft. A case was also registered against them.

Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, accused the policemen of beating him severely and said he has injury marks on his body which hadn't healed even after over a week of the incident.

The two policemen took him to Sirpur pond on June 4 and beat him "brutally with plastic pipes and sticks." The alleged theft took place three to four months ago, Ganwane added.

"Again, on June 5, they took me to the police station and thrashed me after tying me up," Ganwane told news agency ANI. "When I asked for water, they gave me dirty water to drink and also trampled upon my hands. I was allowed to go later," he added.

Mahesh Chand Jain, superintendent of police (SP), Indore West, said action has been taken against the two policemen.

"A case has been registered against the two police personnel and they have been suspended," Jain said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandan nagar madhya pradesh
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.