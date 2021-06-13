'Gave me dirty water to drink, trampled upon my hands...': Indore cops booked for assaulting vegetable seller

Two policemen, working at Chandan Nagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, were suspended for beating up a vegetable seller while probing an alleged case of theft. A case was also registered against them.

Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, accused the policemen of beating him severely and said he has injury marks on his body which hadn't healed even after over a week of the incident.

The two policemen took him to Sirpur pond on June 4 and beat him "brutally with plastic pipes and sticks." The alleged theft took place three to four months ago, Ganwane added.

"Again, on June 5, they took me to the police station and thrashed me after tying me up," Ganwane told news agency ANI. "When I asked for water, they gave me dirty water to drink and also trampled upon my hands. I was allowed to go later," he added.

Mahesh Chand Jain, superintendent of police (SP), Indore West, said action has been taken against the two policemen.

"A case has been registered against the two police personnel and they have been suspended," Jain said.