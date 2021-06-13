MS Dhoni races with daughter Ziva’s pony, video goes viral

Sakshi Singh Dhoni, wife of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recently took to Instagram to share a video involving the cricketer and their daughter Ziva’s pony. Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral. It has also captured the attention of many. There is a possibility that the video will win you over too.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to share the video of MS Dhoni and the pony. “Stronger faster!” she wrote while sharing the video. The post is complete with the hashtags #playtime, #shetlandpony, and #racing. The slow motion video shows Dhoni running beside the animal.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

Since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, the video has captured almost 3.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many expressed their love and admiration for the ace cricketer MS Dhoni.

“East or west Mahi is the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another. A few also expressed their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared by wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON