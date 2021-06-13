Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy birthday Disha Patani: Watch her audition for ad at 19 years old
A video of Disha Patani auditioning for a cold cream advertisement.
bollywood

Happy birthday Disha Patani: Watch her audition for ad at 19 years old

  • Disha Patani had featured in numerous advertisements before she made her Bollywood debut. On her birthday, here's a look back at the time she had auditioned for one of the advertisements.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:46 AM IST

Before she romanced stars like Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan in big-budget movies, Disha Patani was known for her small-screen commercials. The actor starred in numerous commercials, promoting products like chocolates, clothes, and beauty products. On the occasion of her 29th birthday, we look back at one of Disha's audition videos from her initial days of acting.

In the video, Disha Patani revealed she was 19 years old and gave a look at her numerous profiles. After they captured her profile, she acted the scene given to her. She first auditioned for the lead part and then read lines for the supporting role as well.

Disha made her acting debut in the Telugu movie Loafer, alongside Varun Tej, in 2015. She then made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni in 2016. She played Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen girlfriend in the film. Disha has starred in two of the three Baaghi series, opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Last year, she starred in Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha was last seen in Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Speaking about working with the actor in the movie, she had told a leading daily, "At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realised that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor.”

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff share pics with his mom Ayesha Shroff on her birthday

As for her future projects, Disha has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

