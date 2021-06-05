Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff share pics with his mom Ayesha Shroff on her birthday

Actor Disha Patani has shared a picture with Ayesha Shroff, the mother of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and also wished her on her birthday. Disha called Ayesha the "most beautiful" in her post on Instagram Stories. Ayesha's children, Krishna Shroff and Tiger, have also posted pictures on her birthday.

Disha can be seen posing with Ayesha at a dinner table. Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful." She also posted heart emojis alongside the caption.

Ayesha also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram page. One of the images shows huge decorations of balloons and one of them has the message, "Happy birthday to our queen." Another message on a balloon says, "Love you always and forever." There are also some beautiful flower decorations on the dining table. Saturday also marks the wedding anniversary of Ayesha with her actor husband Jackie Shroff. One of the pictures she shared had "happy anniversary" written on one of the balloons

She captioned the p, "I woke up to this!!! and literally hundreds of birthday wishes ..I’m the luckiest most blessed girl in the world!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff." Ayesha's daughter Krishna commented, "Can’t wait to celebrate the QUEEN all day today!" Disha also wrote, "Happy b’day aunty love you."

Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Susanne Khan was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, "Happiest birthday dear Ayesha wish you a blessed beautiful year." Filmmaker Punit Malhotra also commented, "Happy Birthday to the loveliest lady I know. Have a super year maam."

Tiger also posted a picture on Instagram Stories with mom Ayesha to wish her on her birthday. He even shared a throwback image of his parents to wish them on their wedding anniversary.

He captioned the throwback picture of his parents as, "@apnabhidu @ayeshahroff Happy anniversary mommy daddy (heart emojis) so lucky to have you (heart emojis)."

Krishna shares childhood pic with parents

Alongside his picture with Ayesha, Tiger wrote, "Happy bday maaamaaa (heart emojis) lv u sooo much (heart emojis) @ayeshashroff." Krishna shared a childhood picture of her family on the occasion. "My whole heart (heart emoji)," she captioned it.

