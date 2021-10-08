Home / India News / News updates from HT: BJP MP, former CM's son booked for rioting in Kawardha violence case and all the latest news
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Chhattisgarh police imposed curfew in Kawardha town of Kabirdham district after violence broke out over flags put up by people from two communities.
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Kawardha violence: BJP MP, former CM's son booked for rioting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Santosh Pandey and former lawmaker Abhishek Singh were on Friday booked for rioting and damage to property in connection with the communal violence in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha town on Tuesday, a police officer said. Read More

PM Modi speaks to Japan PM, discusses enhancing cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after which he tweeted to say that he hopes to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Read More

Tata Sons to take over Air India, wins bid at 18,000 crore

Tata Sons has emerged as the winner in the Air India bidding at 18,000 crore and will be taking over the debt-laden airline. Read More

'India don't even need to peak. They can just play normally and beat Pakistan': Aaqib Javed ahead of T20 World Cup tie

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that Pakistan would have to dish out a performance that is even better than their best if they are to beat India at the T20 World Cup. Read More

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V arrives with SmartXonnect, new DRL, multi-ride modes

TVS Motor Company on Friday has announced the launch of its new Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams rumours of affairs, abortions: 'A divorce in itself is extremely painful'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a statement addressing rumours claiming that she has had affairs, never wanted children and has had abortions. Read More

World Mental Health Day 2021: 5 health problems that depression can cause

World Mental Health Day 2021: Depression, one of the most common illnesses, affects about 15-20 percent of the population. Read More

 

