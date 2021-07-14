News updates from HT: Calcutta HC issues notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata petition against Nandigram loss: Calcutta HC issues notice to Suvendu

Calcutta high court on Wednesday issued notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the petition filed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging her defeat in the assembly election from Nandigram. Read more

DA for central govt employees hiked to 28% with effect from July 1

Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits for central government employees and pensioners have been increased from 17% to 28% with effect from July 1, 2021, Union minister Anurag Thakur said. Read more

Slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination by private centres ‘cause of serious worry’: Centre tells some states

The Union ministry of health and family welfare told the health secretaries of 15 states and Union territories (UT) that the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination by private centres in these states is a “cause of serious worry.” Read more

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root react after ICC confirms WTC 2 fixture and point system

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root, the captains of the top three teams of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) reacted after ICC set the bowling rolling for the second edition of WTC. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor congratulate new mom Dia Mirza, bless 'little one' Avyaan

New mothers Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among they several film industry personalities who congratulated actor Dia Mirza, after she announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, Vaibhav Rakhi, welcomed a baby boy in May. Read more

New Land Rover Discovery launched at ₹88.06 lakh, gets style updates and more

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest Land Rover Discovery in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹88.06 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

Shilpa Shetty in ₹2k sequin mini skirt and trendy white shirt promotes Hungama 2

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has left social media buzzing with her latest song Chura Ke Dil Mera, from her upcoming film Hungama 2 that also marks her return to acting after over a decade. Read more

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

The video shared on social media shows Olive the rat showing off an awesome trick he's learnt. The clip shows him stacking bowls perfectly, actions that earn him some tasty treats. Read more