News updates from HT: Captain's swipe at Harish Rawat after ‘dilemma’ tweet, and all the latest news

You reap what you sow…: Amarinder Singh has a message for Harish Rawat

Veteran Punjab politician Amarinder Singh on Wednesday took a dig at his former colleague in the Congress Harish Rawat with the old proverb ‘you reap what you sow’. Read more…

Pakistan Shocker: Hindu woman abducted in broad daylight

An alleged video of a Hindu girl abducted in broad daylight in Pakistan has gone viral. Video shared by BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Twitter shows a woman being dragged by a few men. Video shows the woman screaming for help but no one comes forward to help her. Watch video here

Explainer: Karnataka anti-conversion law: The legality of other such laws

The Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka tabled the controversial anti-conversion bill in the legislative assembly on Tuesday amidst protests by the opposition. The proposed legislation, called the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, was approved by the state cabinet on Monday. Read more…

China’s Xi hails Hong Kong vote in meeting with Carrie Lam

China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam that the city is developing in the right direction and heaped praise on her work in the past year, two days after an election installed Beijing’s loyalists in the financial hub’s legislature amid a low turnout. Read more…

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts to Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah's alleged role in rape of minor

Pakistan cricket was hit with another controversy after an FIR was lodged against senior spinner Yasir Shah, who has been accused of aiding the rape of a minor girl. Read more…

Hollywood meets Bollywood in hilarious, seamlessly edited Netflix video; Nawaz tells Gal Gadot 'mereko murga chaiye'

Netflix's new video – Netflix India Playback 2021 – has digitally helped Indian stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonu Sood, Shehnaaz Gill and more to cross paths with international stars. Read more…

Neha Kakkar's sultry angelic look in champagne organza corset, pants wows Dubai

Going bold and giving a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar paired a sexy organza corset with white pants and fashionistas can’t keep calm while they take style cues to slay the '90s-inspired boudoir chic look on their next sultry outing. Brb! We are currently swooning over Neha as she turns up the heat at Dubai Expo 2020 with her sizzling fashion in the champagne coloured strapless sweetheart corset and white pants. Read more…