Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Central Delhi India's 2nd most rain-deficient district and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Central Delhi India's 2nd most rain-deficient district and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Central Delhi has recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall this monsoon season thus far.(HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Central Delhi India's second-most rain-deficient district, IMD data shows

Central Delhi has recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall this monsoon season thus far and is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Negative RT-PCR report must

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce negative RT-PCR test reports from June 28. Read more

PM Modi hails economic measures announced by FM Sitharaman, says these will enhance public health facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the economic measures announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive sectors suffering due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

10-month gap between AstraZeneca vaccine doses effective, 3rd booster shot ups immunity: Study

The human body's immune response to the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be more effective if the gap between two doses is increased to about 10 months, a study by the University of Oxford showed. Read more

Hopefully 'soon': Niti Aayog's VK Paul on WHO emergency approval for Covaxin

The process for getting Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorisation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is proceeding very well, Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog said on Monday. Read more

'Safety of players, stakeholders is of paramount importance': Sourav Ganguly on shifting T20 World Cup to UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, in a letter to the members of the BCCI, explained the reasons behind the shifting of the T20 World Cup to the UAE. Read more

'My tax amount is...': President Kovind on his salary & how 'teachers save more'

At an event, President Ram Nath Kovind said that a teacher or an officer ends up saving more money than him. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus central delhi narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP