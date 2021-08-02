News updates from HT: Centre rushes team to Maharashtra over Zika virus situation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre rushes team to Maharashtra after first case of Zika virus found

The Union health ministry on Monday rushed a high-level team to Maharashtra to monitor the Zika virus situation. Read more

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Sagar Dhankhar murder case, names Sushil Kumar main accused

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet on Monday in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, naming Olympian Sushil Kumar as the main accused. Read more

'From ex-coach Kabir Khan': Shah Rukh tweets special message to Sjoerd Marijne, India women's team coach replies

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia in the quarterfinal in Tokyo 2020 to book a spot in the semifinals for the first time in history. Read more

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case: ‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen’

Shilpa Shetty has urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha. Read more

Gauahar Khan looks breathtaking in ₹43k chanderi kalidaar kurta, sharara

Gauahar Khan ropes in the charm of the bygone era and makes us fall in love with ethnic wear. Read more

Kia India hits one lakh sales figure in CY2021 with Sonet providing max thrust

With 15,016 units sold in the month of July, Kia India is hoping to continue with the momentum for the remainder of the year. Read more

Woman beats up cab driver in Lucknow in front of cop; video goes viral

A woman repeatedly slapped a man who reportedly works as a cab driver in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow. Watch