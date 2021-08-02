'From ex-coach Kabir Khan': Shah Rukh tweets special message to Sjoerd Marijne, India women's team coach replies

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gave a heartwarming reply to India women's team hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne on Twitter after the historic win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The Indian women's hockey team led by Rani Rampal defeated Australia in the quarterfinal in Tokyo 2020 to book a spot in the semifinals for the first time in history.

A fantastic dragflick from Gurjit Kaur from a penalty corner gave India the lead in the second quarter of the match, and despite earning seven penalty corners, the World No. 2 team Australia were unable to get a goal in the match, losing by 1-0.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was seen celebrating with his team after the match, posted an image on Twitter in which his staff was seen enjoying the win in the team bus.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021





"Sorry family , I coming again later," Marijne wrote on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan, who famously portrayed the role of the women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan in the 2007 Blockbuster hit 'Chak De India', replied to Marijne and requested him to win the gold medal for billions of Indian fans.

"Marijne came up with a brilliant response to Shah Rukh's tweet. Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach," tweeted Marijne.

India will face off against Argentina in the semifinal. This will be India's first-ever semifinal at the Olympics, and even if they lose, they will compete in the Bronze medal match.