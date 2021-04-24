News updates from HT: Centre's guidelines to states ahead of next phase of Covid-19 vaccination and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of May 1 vaccination phase, Centre issues guidelines to states and UTs

Ahead of India’s third phase of vaccination on May 1, the Centre on Saturday issued guidelines for states and Union territories on the “effective implementation of the New Vaccination Strategy” as the country grapples with a devastating surge of Covid-19 cases. Read more

'Skill wise, he is even ahead of Jasprit Bumrah': Nehra's massive praise for young India pacer, says 'sky is the limit'

When it comes to the most complete fast bowler in the world, few can surpass India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The India quick has emerged to become one of the top fast bowlers in the world. Read more

Kangana Ranaut mocks Taapsee Pannu as 'she-man' in tweet, Twitter asks 'what's the difference between you and Bullywood'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has endorsed a "definition" of actor Taapsee Pannu, and also called her 'she-man'. The Twitter account of Urban Dictionary had posted a definition of Taapsee. Read more

Spotify to launch podcast subscription service next week

Spotify has been rumoured of launching a podcast subscription service. This could happen as early as next week, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Read more

Kid’s painting goes viral after mom posts that art teacher said it is ‘wrong’

Every now and then we come across such stories which showcase how netizens can come together to turn an unfavorable situation into a positive one. Read more

Uttarakhand: 8 killed in avalanche, 384 rescued; CM Rawat conducts aerial survey

Eight people were killed after they were caught in an avalanche in Uttarakhand. The avalanche, reported in Niti valley in Chamoli, also left six critically injured. Watch here