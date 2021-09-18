News updates from HT: Chirag tells Nitish to recommend father Ram Vilas Paswan for Bharat Ratna and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chirag writes to CM Nitish to recommend Ram Vilas Paswan for Bharat Ratna

After the first death anniversary of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan wrote to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, demanding a recommendation for his late father for Bharat Ratna. Read more

Uncertainty over Bengal BJP’s Durga Puja celebrations after party’s poll debacle

Less than a month remains for the biggest festival in West Bengal, the Durga Puja celebrations, to take off, but uncertainty still looms over the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s puja celebrations this year. Read more

Bengaluru: 2-year-old baby spends 5 days in house with dead family members

A two-year-old was found unconscious in a house with the dead bodies of five of her family members in Bengaluru on Friday night. While four family members were dead in a room, a nine-month-old baby is suspected to have died of starvation, officials said. Read more

Jalalabad blasts result of infighting between Taliban factions: Report

At least two people were killed and 19 more injured in a series of explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to local media reports. While two IED blasts took place at 10.30 am, the third one struck 50 minutes later, the reports said. Read more

New WhatsApp video controls, group call shortcuts rolled out to users

WhatsApp video controls, group call shortcuts: Another day and another WhatsApp feature rolled out. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and it is trying to ensure it stays that by adding new features to its platform, especially as Telegram and Signal are hard on its heels. Read more

How to make positive affirmations work; tips by psychologist

Positive affirmation are positive things that we tell ourselves over and over again to achieve a certain goal or feel positive. 'I am strong and positive', I am worthy of it', I am ready to achieve my goals', ‘I am becoming the best version of myself', ‘I am thankful for what I have today' are some of the common affirmations that people are advised to say preferably in front of the mirror every day several times. Read more

Bigg Boss OTT winner is Divya Agarwal, predict HT readers; Shamita Shetty will get 3rd spot

Bigg Boss OTT finale will be streamed on Saturday evening. Ahead of the finale, Hindustan Times ran a poll, seeking votes from our readers for their favourite contestant on the show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Read more

'His contribution is important': Saba Karim explains what role would MS Dhoni play during T20 World Cup

Earlier this month, news broke out that former India captain MS Dhoni will remain at the India camp during the T20 World Cup as he has been roped in as mentor of the team. Read more