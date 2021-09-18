2-year-old baby spends 5 days in house with dead family members

A two-year-old was found unconscious in a house with the dead bodies of five of her family members in Bengaluru on Friday night. While four family members were dead in a room, a nine-month-old baby is suspected to have died of starvation, officials said.

Police suspect the family members died by suicide. Byadrahalli police investigating the case said that the post-mortem of bodies will be conducted on Saturday morning. Suicide will be confirmed in the post-mortem, they added.

Police identified the deceased as Bharathi (51), her daughters Sinchana (34) and Sindhurani (34), her son Madhusagar (25), and the baby girl. The bodies were found in a decomposed state and forensic experts have told police that the deaths could have occurred five days ago.

Bharathi, the elderly lady, was found dead in the hall, while Sinchana and Sindhoorani were found dead in a room on the first floor along with the nine-month-old baby boy. The girl who survived was found in the room where Madhusagar was found dead.

Police are yet to identify the motive behind the suicide. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil said that police were not able to recover any death note from the house. According to the officer, the incident came to light when H Shankar, Bharathi’s husband returned after five days.

“He called the police and when they broke open the door, they found out that there were five bodies inside the house and the baby was found alive. The bodies had started decomposing by the time they were found,” said Patil.

Soumendu Mukharjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) said that the reason for the five deaths is yet to be ascertained. “Shankar, the man of the house is in a state of shock. He will be inquired as soon as he is fit,” he said.

Police said that a family dispute could have been the reason behind the suicide. In the brief statement given to the police, Shankar said that one of his daughters had left her in-laws place to stay with him, which he wasn’t happy about. While the mother took her daughter’s side and asked them not to return, Shankar was not happy with this decision.

Neighbours told police that there were constant arguments between Shankar and the family members in the house and on Sunday, following an argument over the same issue, Shankar had stormed out of the house. Since leaving the house he didn’t attend any calls by the family members, he said.

The baby girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “We have shifted the child to a private hospital since she was found in an unconscious state. We are still awaiting a report from the hospital. When she recovers, we will provide her counselling,” said Patil.