'His contribution is important': Saba Karim explains what role would MS Dhoni play during T20 World Cup

Earlier this month, news broke out that former India captain MS Dhoni will remain at the India camp during the T20 World Cup as he has been roped in as mentor of the team. As per BCCI, Dhoni, who lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy as captain, will work closely with India coach Ravi Shastri during the tournament which begins next month and will be played across four venues in the UAE and Oman.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from the international team in August 2020, and this will be his first venture with the national team since the 2019 ICC World Cup. But what exactly will be his duties as the mentor?

Former India cricketer Saba Karim shed light on what Dhoni will be expected to do.

“I think the biggest reason to include MS Dhoni is sometimes you need an outside perspective to say whether the strategies you have made, whether the XI you are playing is right. When you have an experienced player like MS Dhoni who is experienced, has been a world champion and is playing cricket actively, his contribution is important,” Saba Karim told Sports Tak.

"A word of caution will be to define MS Dhoni's role clearly because you don't want controversy. We all can hope that the pairing of Kohli and Dhoni off the field will work well and provide India success," he added.

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman. This time, the tournament will he held across four venues in UAE and Oman - Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan from October 24th.