News updates from HT: Clampdown following Geelani's death continues in Kashmir and all the latest news

Clampdown following Geelani’s death continues in Kashmir for second day

Police said no major incident of violence has been reported even as there were some stone-throwing incidents in old Srinagar. Read more

Retired Calcutta high court CJ to head SIT probe Bengal post-poll violence

The Calcutta high court on Friday appointed its retired chief justice, Manjula Chellur, as the head of the SIT, which the court set up to probe allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal. Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins bronze medal in R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara, who had earlier won a gold medal in R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, claimed her 2nd medal at the Games on Saturday. Read more

Sidharth Shukla funeral: Aly Goni tearfully hugs Prince Narula outside residence, ambulance arrives

Police and the media descended at the Cooper hospital on Friday, a day after actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40. Sidharth's funeral is expected to take place today. Read more

Planning to buy car? Chances are you have to wait longer than usual. Here's why

Production cuts and temporary plant closures announced by a few car makers are likely to have an impact on delivery timelines. Read more

Milind Soman on Ankita Konwar’s Yoga pic: ‘Chakrasan a day keeps disease at bay'

Milind Soman recommends a chakrasana a day to keep ‘disease at bay’ and if you too are motivated to nail the Yoga exercise like Ankita Konwar, here are its steps and health benefits. Read more

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar bags silver in men's high jump; PM lauds 'hard work'

India's Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in men's high jump T64 category in Tokyo Paralympics. This took the country's medal tally to 11 in the ongoing Games in Japan. Watch