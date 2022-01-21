News updates from HT: Co-WIN now allows 6 members to register from one number and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Co-WIN registration limit extended, now 6 members can sign up from one number

The registration limit for Co-WIN, the central government's web portal for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination, was on Friday extended to now support six members from one mobile number instead of four. In addition, a new utility feature has been added under which an existing beneficiary can apply to have their vaccination status changed from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or even unvaccinated. Read More

Delhi's Covid tally continues to dip with 10,756 new cases, positivity rate goes below 20%

Delhi on Friday maintained its declining trend in fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with as many as 10,756 infections, according to the health bulletin data. The figures are 1,550 fewer than Thursday when 12,306 new Covid-19 cases were logged in 24 hours. With the new additions, the overall case tally of the national capital has reached 17,71,028, the bulletin data revealed. Read More

SC refuses to entertain plea against Kangana Ranaut, says ‘more you publicise..’

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea brought by a Sikh advocate, Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, seeking censorship on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's social media statements. A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Bela Trivedi suggested that the petitioner has two possible solutions: one is to ignore the utterances made by Kangana or avail remedy under law. Read More

India blocks 35 YouTube channels, calls them ‘Pakistan’s fake news factories’

India has ordered blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels and two websites for “spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner over digital media”, the government said on Friday. Read More

Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at India's fielding against South Africa: 'Guys are looking at each other on overthrows'

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is not impressed with the standards of fielding the Indian team has displayed during the ODI series against South Africa. Following the first ODI, which India lost by 31 runs, Yuvraj, one of India's finest fielders of all time, expressed displeasure over the team's ground fielding. Read More

Parineeti Chopra, Bharti Singh cry as Hunarbaaz contestant’s son won’t talk to him, Mithun Chakraborty recalls insults

The judges of Hunarbaaz - Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra--as well as host Bharti Singh were moved to tears by the story of a contestant, whose son is not on talking terms with him. Manoj Jain wowed everyone with his magic tricks and even hypnotised host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Read More

