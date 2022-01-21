Delhi's Covid tally continues to dip with 10,756 new cases, positivity rate goes below 20%

Delhi on Friday maintained its declining trend in fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with as many as 10,756 infections, according to the health bulletin data. The figures are 1,550 fewer than Thursday when 12,306 new Covid-19 cases were logged in 24 hours. With the new additions, the overall case tally of the national capital has reached 17,71,028, the bulletin data revealed.

Further, the city witnessed a drop in the daily death toll from Thursday's 43 to Friday's 38. Notably, the 43 new fatalities reported yesterday was the highest daily toll that Delhi saw since June last year when the dangerous second wave of Covid-19 was active. After Friday's figures, the death toll of the national capital has touched 25,541.

Fresh recoveries, however, marginally dipped on Friday as opposed to Thursday. As many as 17,494 individuals recuperated from the virus, down from 18,815 on the preceding day. The total number of recovered patients in Delhi has now reached 16,83,533.

The national capital's case positivity rate has dipped below 20% (18.04% to be exact) from Thursday's 21.48%, the health bulletin data showed.

As many as 59,629 tests, of which 14,663 account for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), were conducted in the last 24 hours. This is an increase from Thursday's 57,290 and Wednesday's 57,776.

The Centre on Wednesday (January 19) pulled up all states and Union territories (UTs) for decreased Covid-19 testing and directed them to immediately scale up the process in a strategic manner in order to contain the current surge of Omicron variant.

In a letter, additional health secretary Arti Ahuja stated that increased testing will aid in identifying new infection clusters and hot spots, and subsequently ensure to cut down mortality and morbidity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier in the day issued fresh guidelines in wake of declining single-day Covid-19 cases. Private offices have been allowed to run at 50% capacity, considering they are present outside containment zones. However, the weekend and night curfew (10pm to 5am) will remain in place till further orders.