News updates from HT: Congress seeks postponement of NEET-UG 2021 and all the latest news

Congress seeks postponement of NEET-UG 2021 citing students’ ‘mental health’

Congress leaders have put their weight behind students’ demand to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate (UG) medical courses, abbreviated as NEET-UG, accusing the government of insensitivity to students’ concerns. Read More

Farmers spend night outside Karnal mini secretariat; bigger crowd expected today

Scores of farmers along with Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders spent the night at the main entrance of the Karnal mini secretariat in Haryana on Tuesday. Several SKM leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Yogender Yadav, Darshan Pal, and Joginder Ugrahan were also present as the farmers made it clear that they will not go back until their demand of action against the former Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha is accepted. Read More

India, Russia on the same page on Taliban-ruled Kabul

There is convergence in long-term strategic concerns of India and Russia over Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as it will not only destabilise Central Asia but also become a source of terror, opiate drugs, and a major proliferator of conventional weapons. Read More

Joe Biden was asked about the China-Taliban finance link. Here's what he said

Joe Biden, president of the United States of America, said on Tuesday (local time) that China has a “real problem” with the Taliban, and thus he has reason to believe that Beijing will work out “some arrangement” with the new rulers in Afghanistan. Read More

Inside look at Taliban all-male cabinet: Minister wanted by FBI, with a bounty on his head

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a hardline government in Afghanistan after weeks of deliberation, revealing an all-male cabinet that also includes a top official who is on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s ‘most wanted’ list, with a bounty of up to $10 million on his head. Read More

‘People said India would miss Ashwin. Kohli said, ‘No, we won't’: Naseer Hussain hails Virat’s captaincy in Oval Test

From conceding 99-run lead to coming back in style and thumping the hosts by 157 runs to go-up 2-1 in the series, Team India showcased a great example of team work required to win a Test match. Kohli’s batting may not have earned much praise but captaincy did. Things started falling in place for India in the second innings which was powered by the determination of every player to win. Read More

Alia Bhatt dazzles in ₹5k handmade cotton mini dress for outing in Mumbai

Floral dresses have always dominated our wardrobes, no matter the season. They are easy to wear and perfect for any occasion, be it a lunch date with friends or a cosy night-in with family. This versatile sartorial choice is a favourite of some of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood, especially Alia Bhatt. Read More

Anand Ahuja reacts as Sonam Kapoor their poses in boots on ₹18 lakh sofa for photoshoot, she apologises for it

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actor Sonam Kapoor, has reacted after she stood in boots on the couple's ₹18 lakh sofa for a photoshoot. Recently, Sonam shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she posed inside her London home and creative studio for the latest edition of Architectural Digest India. Read More